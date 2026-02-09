Farah Khan Ali remembers ‘beautiful mamma’ Zarine Khan: Thank you for all the signs you send me

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali shared a poignant post as she marked three months since the passing of her mother, Zarine Khan, wife of veteran Bollywood star Sanjay Khan.

Read More

Revealing that she had initially shared the memory as a story, Farah said she felt it deserved a permanent place on her feed, both as a reminder of how blessed she was to receive her mother’s love and as a message for others to cherish moments with their parents.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback video of her mother wishing Farah on her birthday. In her emotional note, Farah urged people to take photographs and videos of their parents, calling them invaluable memories that bring comfort after their loss.

Farah wrote: “Posted this as a story yesterday three months to the day my Mom @zarinekhan1207 passed but thought it deserved to be a post on my page to remind me how blessed i was to have had her love. Also to remind all those who do have their parents to take lots of pictures and videos of them so that when they pass you will have beautiful memories of your time together.”

Remembering Zarine Khan as her “beautiful mamma,” she expressed hope that she would find her mother’s strength with time and gratitude for the signs she feels her mother continues to send her.

“Rest in peace my beautiful mamma. Hopefully i will find all your strength in time. Thank you for all the “Signs” you send me when I look for you. I am so so grateful to have found this video in an IPad I had not opened in a year yesterday.”

“It made me both happy to be loved as much and sad because i wish i could tell you in person what you mean to me and how your legacy has shaped us your children post your passing. Love you infinitely.”

It was in November 2025, when actor Zayed Khan, Farah, and Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak passed away aged 81 after suffering from age related ailments.

As per sources, Zarine Katrak, who was the mother-in-law of Hrithik Roshan was suffering from age-related ailments for a while. She breathed her last at her residence in Mumbai.

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.

Zarine’s eldest daughter Farah Khan Ali is married to DJ Aqeel, their second daughter, Simone Arora, is married to businessperson Ajay Arora. while their youngest daughter is Sussanne Khan, was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Their son Zayed is married to Malaika.

As per reports, it was at a bus stop that Sanjay and Zarine met and got married in 1966. She ventured into films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

--IANS

dc/