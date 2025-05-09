Falaq Naaz questions loyalty of fellow Muslim celebs for staying silent amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Falaq Naaz has made a bold statement, criticizing her fellow Muslim actors in the entertainment industry for their silence during the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

In a heartfelt video, Falaq expressed her disappointment, questioning why certain celebrities have refrained from publicly supporting India amidst rising tensions. She pointed out that many of these actors, fearing backlash from their followers, especially from neighboring countries like Pakistan, have chosen to stay quiet, even as the nation faces a critical situation. Falaq expressed that their reluctance to speak up for their country has led to growing distrust between communities.

In the video, Falaq also emphasized that it is time for celebrities to show loyalty to India, the country that has given them success and fame. The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress went on to point out the hypocrisy of their actions, noting how these celebrities are quick to speak on various issues, but remain silent when it comes to national security matters or supporting India during challenging times. She urged her colleagues to take inspiration from Pakistani actors, who despite their country’s role in the conflict, have been publicly supporting their nation.

In the video shared on her social media handles, Falaq could be heard saying, “Salam, namaste everyone. I hope all the people watching this video are doing well. As the situation in India is going on. I pray that everyone is doing well. Actually, I didn't want to make this video. But I couldn't control myself from making this video. I am very sad and angry. I am angry at my fellow Muslim actors. They are not saying anything. Maybe because of the fear that their targeted audience. Which comes from neighboring countries like Pakistan. Their followers, reach, Instagram, and sites should not fall.”

“So that they don’t feel bad, I was thinking, why is it that our Hindu brothers and sisters in this country are unable to trust Muslims? I can understand their answer now. They are unable to trust us because when such situations arise, my so-called Muslim brothers and sisters in the industry, at least some of them, choose to remain silent. I don’t know about the rest, but especially in the industry, they don’t speak up during such times.”

Naaz added, "So, I feel that you need to make them believe in you. You have to earn their trust, and maybe this is why they don’t trust our community. It makes me very sad. You make so many slogans when you're a Muslim, claiming that there is no one greater than us, that no one is a bigger Muslim than us. But as a Muslim, it is said that first and foremost, you should love your country, and only after that should you think about everything else. So, where is that love? Where is that passion? If you are so obsessed with the people of Pakistan, let me tell you, learn from the Pakistani actors—famous actors—who have worked extensively in India, earned a lot of fame, and have many followers. They still support their country. Why aren’t you doing the same?"

“Why aren't you doing it? Your followers will go down. I feel that there is a huge difference between Pakistan's map and India's map. Because India is very big. So, let the targeted audience stay there. Think about your country. You are living here. You are eating here. Be a little loyal to the salt here. This is what our religion teaches us. And those who understand religion very well, they are with the country. Jai Hind,” concluded Falaq.

