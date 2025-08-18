Faissal Khan confirms brother Aamir has child out of wedlock with British journalist

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Faissal Khan, who has severed all ties with his brother Aamir Khan and his family, has shared that the Bollywood superstar has a child out of a wedlock with a British journalist Jessika Hines.

On Monday, Faissal spoke with the media, and claimed that Aamir has an illicit child with Jessika Hines. Faissal said that problems in his life started with his family pressurising him for marriage.

He told IANS, “It all started in 2002 with my family pressurising me for marriage. Then I wrote a letter in which I mentioned that my sister Nikhat got married thrice, Aamir has a child out of wedlock with Jessika Hines. I asked in that letter, if this is the state of their personal lives, who are they to give suggestions to me on how I should live my life. It all started from there. Then I stopped meeting them. So, they alleged that I’m suffering from mental health because I stopped meeting the family”.

He further mentioned that currently he is at peace. However, he sometimes takes medication for anxiety when it gets too much.

He said, “I'm very much at peace. And I am living my life. Sometimes when my family pressure becomes too much, I get anxious. So, I do go to the doctor for my anxiety, and anxiety medicine. Because all the pressure that my family puts on me and the torture they give me. So, I have stress”.

He also shared that he legally tried to pursue his ousting from the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, as he said, “I was given a signing amount, and suddenly I was told, ‘You are not doing it’. So, I was like, ‘What happened? Why? I pursued it legally”.

“My lawyer told me, ‘Let's try to get the entire signing bond because they are firing you’. There was a court case and we needed the money. So my lawyer told me, ‘Let's try, and a court case. If we get it, we will get it. We need money too’. So we filed a case but I knew that I won't win given the agreement of ‘Bigg Boss’ is very strong. But we took a chance. The entire signing amount was around INR 7-8 lakhs”, he added.

--IANS

aa/