Exciting trailer of Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' released

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) The makers of director Nanda Kishore's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Vrusshabha', featuring actor Mohanlal in the lead, on Tuesday released a thrilling trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mohanlal, who took to his social media timelines to share the link to the just released trailer, wrote, "#Vrusshabha official trailer."

The just released trailer begins with the phrase "The past never dies. It bleeds into every birth" being showcased. A voiceover gives us the story's outline.

The trailer gives one the impression that Mohanlal's character constantly keeps getting dreams in which he keeps seeing violence, bloodshed and war. Soon enough, we have a doctor saying, "What you can't define, the brain denies!"

It is not before long that we get to know that Mohanlal, in his previous birth, was a king called Vijayendra Vrusshabha and that he had a challenger approaching his clan. The challenger, we get to know, was a youth and that King Vijayendra Vrusshabha had promised to settle the score with the youth on the battlefield.

The fight between Mohanlal and his enemies, we realise, is continuing after generations, as a character says, "It's purely reincarnation." While we realise that Mohanlal's enemies are craving his blood, his son is devoted to him and is equally determined to defend his father. A dialogue in the trailer goes, "Before you plot to take my father's life, shouldn't you kill me first? I am even ready to fight you." On the whole, the trailer promises an engrossing film, full of action and drama.

The makers of the film describe the film as an epic that will "explore the deep and unshakable bond between a father and son, a bond that faces an unexpected test."

The film, they say, will span two worlds and timelines -- from the grandeur of a historic kingdom to the intensity of the modern era.

The much-hyped drama has been penned and helmed by filmmaker Nanda Kishore. Presented by Connekkt Media in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, 'Vrusshabha' has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film features Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Garuda Ram, Ali, Kishore and Ayyappa P Sharma among others. The film is scheduled to hit screens on December 25 this year.

--IANS

mkr/