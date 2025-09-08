Ex-couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen leave for a vacation to Thailand with daughter

Mumbai Sep 8 (IANS) Television actress Charu Asopa and ex-husband Rajeev Sen recently reunited for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the former’s house in Bikaner.

The ex-couple, who are hands-on parents to their little baby girl Ziaana, are now geared up for their family trip to Thailand. Rajeev shared a happy family picture on her social media account featuring all three smiling and looking excited for the trip. Sharing the happy picture, “We are off to Thailand. Ziana’s third international trip after Dubai & Hong Kong.”

For the uninitiated, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were officially granted divorce last year, and since then the couple has stayed in different states. They only reunite for the sake of their daughter and are into a co-parenting settlement. The actress-turned-businesswoman, in fact, shifted her base from Mumbai to her hometown and kickstarted her new business.

For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev have had a series of mudslinging, and their divorce was quite public and bitter. Charu and Rajeev got married after dating for a few months, in 2019. Soon after, the relationship started to develop cracks. Rajeev Sen is the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Sushmita Sen. Rajeev and Charu did not find any solace in each other as partners, but as parents to Ziaana, they are absolutely hands-on. In a recent vlog shared by Charu on her YouTube channel, she shared how she welcomed Rajeev Sen and his mother to her new home in Bikaner, where they all reunited for Ganpati celebrations.

Rajeev, who resides in Mumbai and had businesses mostly in the UAE, had been missing his little girl and immediately left for Bikaner to meet her. Rajeev had shared a very emotional video on his social media account of the father-daughter reunion. Little Ziaana, who met her father after many months in person, was seen giggling and hugging him tightly

—-IANS

rd/