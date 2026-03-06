Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling make first official appearance together after a decade

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Gosling and actress Eva Mendes recently made their first public appearance together after a decade.

Read More

Ryan Gosling, 45, and Mendes appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ ahead of the upcoming release of his film, ‘Project Hail Mary’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor took the opportunity to surprise Mendes with a special celebration for her 52nd birthday. Ryan Gosling first asked the audience if they would sing to Mendes, who was backstage.

As per ‘People’, a staff member went to get an unassuming Mendes, and as she made her way to the stage, he joked, "Here's the thing, you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow”.

Mendes joined the festivities, notably wearing Gosling's blue and white striped Louis Vuitton cardigan, which he recently wore during an appearance on Jeopardy! She paired the piece with retro-inspired wide-leg jeans and a black and white T-shirt featuring the cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 1980 album Double Fantasy.

The Golden Globe-winning actor wore a black collared shirt with black trousers and a double-breasted gray blazer with gold buttons.

When Mendes walked out to a cheering audience, Gosling went to grab her hand, and they went on the stage together.

She then acknowledged the teachers and students who were in the audience, thanking them for their impact as she asked Fallon, "You'll cut all this, right?" He grinned, replying, "No”.

Fallon told Mendes, "This is your birthday”. The television host then revealed that band directors from New Jersey's North Bergen High School were in the audience before the school's marching band played "Happy Birthday" for Mendes, walking out holding a flag that read, "Happy Birthday, Eva”.

The moment comes over 10 years after the couple walked a red carpet together in 2013 for the New York City premiere of The Place Beyond The Pines. They first met during filming in 2011. Although they've been together ever since, Ryan Gosling and Mendes refrained from making public appearances as a couple.

--IANS

aa/