Esha Gupta: Wrapping up ‘Dhamaal 4’ feels special because this film is pure entertainment

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Esha Gupta, who has wrapped up the shoot for “Dhamaal 4,” says wrapping up the shoot feels truly special because the film is “pure entertainment”.

For Esha, “Dhamaal 4” marks her third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after Baadshaho and Total Dhamaal.

Esha said: “Being a part of a franchise as loved as Dhamaal has been an absolute joy. Working with Indra sir, Ajay, and the entire team for the second time after Total Dhamaal was an unforgettable experience.”

Heaping praise on Ajay, she said: “Ajay is such a powerhouse of talent, and the kind of ease and energy he brings on set makes everyone around him better.”

Last month, both Ajay and Esha along with Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and others were spotted filming key sequences at Madh Island.

Talking about the film, she said: “The vibe on set was always fun, full of laughter and positivity, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the madness we’ve created. Wrapping up the shoot feels truly special because this film is pure entertainment, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

The film is locked for Eid 2026 release. The makers took to Instagram, where they now announced the shoot wrap, Dhamaal style with a newspaper headline, which had “Dhamaal Times” and “Breaking News” written on it.

The production label T-Series on Saturday shared a few posters and wrote: “P.S. Ye swipe karte-karte Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak pahunch sakte ho Par kya karein? Khabar hi kuch aisi hai… It’s a wrap on #Dhamaal4. Now, let the madness begin! #Dhamaal4 coming to cinemas on Eid 2026!”

The first installment titled “Dhamaal” released in 2007. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra.

Inspired by Stanley Kramer's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), it is the first installment of the Dhamaal film series. In 2011, the film spawned a sequel, under the title Double Dhamaal. A third reboot sequel, under the name Total Dhamaal was released.

The storyline of Total Dhamaal is loosely based on 2015 film Vacation and some scenes borrowed from the 2014 film Blended.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

