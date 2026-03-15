Esha Gupta shares heartwarming wish for God’s child, Yo Yo Honey Singh

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Esha Gupta called Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, “God’s child”. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a selfie with the rapper.

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She wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday to the OG, a true rockstar and gods child @yoyohoneysingh (sic)”.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is known for popularizing commercial Punjabi and Hindi rap in mainstream Bollywood music. Honey Singh rose to fame in the early 2010s with chart-topping tracks such as the albums ‘International Villager’ and ‘Desi Kalakaar’. His songs have featured in several Hindi films and gained massive digital viewership. He has received multiple awards.

The rapper suffered from mental health issues, and took a sabbatical. Honey Singh returned to music with new singles and collaborations.

The actress referred to the rapper as a “God’s child” presumably for his resilience, and building himself ground up.

Earlier, the actress returned home safely after being stranded in Abu Dhabi following a sudden missile scare amid the growing tensions in West Asia, and expressed gratitude to the UAE authorities and the Indian government for ensuring the safety of passengers. Esha took to Instagram, where she wrote a long note sharing her experience.

She wrote, “Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly gods blessing to safe”.

The actress revealed that the situation unfolded on the afternoon of the 28th while she was at the airport. She shared, “It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Sunday). By 1pm the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home”.

Esha said she witnessed firsthand the resilience of the UAE while she was at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

--IANS

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