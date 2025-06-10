Enrique Iglesias to perform in Mumbai’s BKC on October 30

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Enrique Iglesias is set to perform in Mumbai later this year. The concert marks his return to India after 13 years.

The event is expected to draw over 30,000 attendees, and is poised to be a landmark cultural event in India’s international music calendar.

Enrique is celebrated as one of Spain's most prolific musical icons. He is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade plus career. The event will be enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promises to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance.

This announcement follows the uptick of live music concerts in India in the past few months with bands and artists like Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals and Dua Lipa performing in India.

With upcoming performance by Travis Scott on the horizon, Iglesias’ return further solidifies India’s burgeoning reputation as a premier destination for global music events.

The event is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, the company who hosted Bryan Adams in India last year states, "Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage”.

Registrations are live on the District App. The show is set to be held on October 20, 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds in the BKC area of Mumbai.

--IANS

aa/