Emraan Hashmi: 'I sometimes feel melodies of 2000s Bollywood songs were better'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Haq’, boasts of a filmography embellished with great songs. The actor, who has featured as an actor on several chartbuster songs, feels that the sound of Bollywood has completely changed in the past decade.

The actor spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotional campaign of ‘Haq’.

He concurred that the sonic texture of Hindi film songs has largely changed, as he told IANS, “It's a change in taste of a new generation that comes. Youngsters come on the foray, their upbringing, their soundstage that they're used to, they get accustomed to something else. And every generation has a different melody or a sound that they connect with, or different frequencies”.

“And it becomes this whole mundane thing that every generation feels that their music is the best and the next generation is going down the dumps. Now, I don't really sit down and say that, although I do feel that sometimes, like the melodies were better in the early 2000s”, he smiled as furnished an honest answer.

The actor further mentioned that the streaming medium, and the Internet 2.0 and Internet 3.0 have immensely contributed to the change of sound.

He shared, “I think it has also become a little algorithm-driven, it has become a little number-crunching. It’s like, ‘This song has done so many hundred million, these were the instruments used in this, so let's reverse-engineer it and that's what's working’”.

“Creative arts don't function that way, you can't put math to it. Either it hits you, it connects with your heart or it doesn't. And that's the way I've picked up music for my films. If it has that reaction, it gives you goosebumps, either it makes you cry or gives you goosebumps, that's a good song”, he added.

