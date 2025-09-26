Emma Watson talks about enjoying going under the radar in social scenarios

Los Angeles, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Emma Watson, who gained stardom after playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, says her fame and success come at a cost in her personal life.

"It does feel like my avatar enters the room unexpectedly, all of a sudden. And then I'm navigating a completely different conversation if someone haven't figured out that it's me yet,” she said on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

The actress added: "That can feel really dehumanising and sometimes quite ... seeing someone's behaviour completely switch and turn and change can be kind of a jarring experience."

Watson joked that the dating world is "basically a complete disaster and free-for-all".

She added: "I feel like I'm in good company, in that sense. It's funny, occasionally people will apologise to me for the fact they've not seen my films. And I will be like, 'Please don't apologise. That is bliss to me.' Like, music to my ears that you're not going to constantly be navigating it.”

“And me also navigating with you this projection of me, or this Emma Watson avatar-person will not be this ghost in the room."

Meanwhile, the actress previously said that she finds Hollywood beauty standards ‘wild and insane’.

She said: "I feel so envious of my male co-star who can put on a T-shirt and just show up without this whole rigmarole of becoming acceptable enough to be on camera.

"Kudos to Pamela Anderson for recently doing the thing because the amount of courage that it takes to do that, I can not begin to even express to you."

Watson actually likened Hollywood's beauty standards to appearing on a game show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "It's wild. The expectations are insane. It's impossible. The beauty expectations are so difficult to reach, and the bar gets raised all the time, so you're constantly on a survivor island game show beauty nightmare."

