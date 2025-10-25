Emma Stone: Willem Dafoe’s actually an alien

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone thinks her “Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness” co-star Willem Dafoe is an alien.

Asked on the Late Show which celebrity she thinks is most likely to be an alien secretly posing as a human, Stone, who plays a woman kidnapped by two men who suspect she is an extra-terrestrial in new movie “Bugonia”, said: “Willem Dafoe. Hundred percent.”

To which, host Stephen Colbert said: "You did not have to think about that very long.”

Stone said Dafoe was an obvious choice, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “It’s so simple. I mean, don’t you — of course. If it was like, Willem Dafoe’s actually an alien everyone would be like, ‘Yeah! Obviously. And a great one!’ Like, if they’re all like Willem, bring ‘em on! Land upon Earth, please!”

Colbert replied: “He’s an alien in a very well-fitted man suit."

Stone added: "My favourite alien.”

The actress shaved her head for her role in Bugonia and though she wore wigs when out and about in her downtime, she sabotaged her own attempts not to draw attention to her hairpiece.

She said: “I’m so unsubtle and just generally stupid that I was like… the wig looked good, but the whole night I was like, ‘Can you tell it’s a wig?' To everyone! And they were like, ‘We’re pretty sure she’s wearing a wig, since she moved it around a lot.’”

The actress said that she "misses" her bald look.

She said: "It felt so good. Taking a shower with a shaved head is unbelievable. And every time you’re thinking, you really run your hand over your head. I miss it!”

The actress had said that she regrets the fact that she didn't show off her bald look publicly during the making of the movie, although she did reveal a pixie cut style at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

The actress told Vogue magazine: "I was bummed I wasn't going out with it. Just straight-up bald. I think that would have been fun."

--IANS