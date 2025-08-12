Emma Stone calls 4-year-old daughter, 'the greatest gift’ of her life

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Emma Stone is counting her blessings as a mother. The actress has expressed her gratitude as a mother.

The actress, 36, recently opened up about how meaningful motherhood is to her. Stone shares 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, with her husband Dave McCary, whom she married in September 2020, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Talking about her daughter, she told ‘Vogue’ “There’s nothing I feel luckier about. She’s the greatest gift of my life, for sure”.

The ‘Poor Things’ star also revealed that being a mom has even affected the job roles she chooses to take on and how she now considers whether the travel and time that would need to be spent away from her daughter to be onset is worth it.

She shared, “It’s streamlined everything. It’s a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything”.

When asked if motherhood has helped her with getting deeper emotionally when she's in character, the proud mom replied, “I do think it unlocks different things. I don’t know if it’s specifically that, but I feel everything I could possibly feel, because everything has exploded”.

As per ‘People’, last year, the actress dedicated her second Oscar win to her daughter. "I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much”, she said after accepting Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’.

She shared, "And, most importantly, my daughter, who's gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor”.

She then quoted her friend Taylor Swift's lyrics, "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl” from Swift's song ‘Bigger Than the Whole Sky’. The mother of one and her husband live a private life with their daughter.

--IANS

aa/