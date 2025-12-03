Elnaaz Norouzi talks about doing bold comedy in ‘Mastiii 4’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says stepping into the adult-comedy zone with Mastiii 4 came with its share of hesitation, given how sharply audiences react to bold humour today. But what finally convinced her was how the script “moved beyond what the franchise has done before”.

Talking about what convinced her to take “Mastiii 4” on, and how does she view the audience’s evolving acceptance of bold, unapologetic humour, Elnaaz told IANS: “I agree with you and this was very much a concern for me too but then when you see this script, the story evolves differently. While it's just a pure entertainment genre - it does elevate from its previous stand.”

She added: “I thought being this character would present me in a way which is different from my other roles. As an actor, you want to put out the range of acting you can do, Bindiya was offering me that chance so I took it.”

Mastiii 4, a sex comedy, is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. It is the fourth installment in the Masti film series.The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles.

It follows three friends Amar, Meet and Prem, who feel trapped in their boring married routines and start longing for the excitement of their younger days. When they hear about a "Love Visa" that allows a week of complete freedom, they rush into the plan hoping for fun and mischief.

Their adventure quickly spirals out of control when their wives also decide to break the rules in their own way.

Speaking about Elnaaz, she started her career as a model at the age of 14 in Germany.

In 2017, she made her debut in a Pakistani film Maan Jao Na, playing the role of a young girl Raania.

She entered the Indian film industry by playing the role of Zoya in Netflix Bollywood web series Sacred Games.

Later, the actress worked in many movies and series, including Hello Charlie, Chutzpah, Tehran, Abhay, Khido Khundi and Made in Heaven. In June 2025, she entered as a contestant in The Traitors and she was eliminated on the seventh day.

--IANS

dc/