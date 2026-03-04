Elnaaz Norouzi recalls her childhood & school days in Iran: I have seen how it can be

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi recalled her childhood and school days in Iran during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

When asked to comment on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, she shared that she is aware of how bad things can be in Iran, as she has been a part of that oppression.

Elnaaz told IANS, "Now see what they are doing and what I am doing. Because these opportunities were there for me in Germany. And here in India, a democratic country that has allowed me to live here and to be one of its own. Which I am very grateful for every single day."

She revealed that in Iran, school kids are made to chant 'death to America' before commencing a class.

"And I know this because I was in Iran. I have seen how it can be. And what is here, how valuable it is. Because I have lived under oppression. I was born under oppression. I have gone to schools where they first make you chant death to America, then only do they start the class."

Despite being glad to be in India, Elnaaz said that she would love to visit her family in Iran once things get better, although she would surely return to India, as this is her country now.

She added that since she has spoken against the government, she cannot go to Iran at the moment.

"I am so privileged to be able to talk about this freely, sitting in India. I cannot do this in Iran".

Elnaaz further pointed out that they have so many political prisoners in Iran.

"Whoever dared to speak against the government was put into prison."

She added that people are condemning the war, but they are not seeing what has been happening in the country over the last 47 years.

Elnaaz shared that "Yes no one wants war, no one wants civilians to die, but 50,000 civilians died in Iran in January itself under this regime."

