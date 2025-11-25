Elnaaz Norouzi on doing ‘Mastiii 4’: Wanted people to see that I can be funny

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who steps into an all-new zone with Mastiii 4, says the film came to her at the perfect time, giving her a much-needed shift from the serious and patriotic roles she has taken on in recent years.

Speaking about what drew her to the part, Elnaaz said she had long been waiting for something that broke away from her earlier work. She added that the franchise’s enduring popularity and the comic timing of its male leads Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani made the film even more appealing.

“I have waited to do a project that is different from the kind of work I have done till now. Masti has been an entertainment franchise and has been holding ground for so long,” Elnaaz told IANS.

She added: “I find the boys extremely hilarious and they are just such good actors. Milap has evolved the script with changing times. But after my serious roles in patriotic films, I wanted people to see that I can be funny too.”

Elnaaz admits she shares very little in common with her character Bindiya, but that contrast is exactly what made the role exciting for her.

“Bindiya and I cannot be more different,” she said.

“As an actor, that's what we do and quite honestly, that's what we love to do - we get to play and be people we are not and then learn from their story. Bindiya has a big and soft heart, she would bring home a stranger to support them, even at the risk of upsetting her marriage. This is something impossible for me. I am guilty of being possessive and private in my personal space. I would never be able to do that. I would not be able to do many things that she does.”

“Mastiii 4” was released theatrically on 21 November. The film brings back the trio Amar, Meet and Prem, who feel trapped in their boring married routines and start longing for the excitement of their younger days. When they hear about a "Love Visa" that allows a week of complete freedom, they rush into the plan hoping for fun and mischief.

Their adventure quickly spirals out of control when their wives also decide to break the rules in their own way.

--IANS

dc/