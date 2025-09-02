Elli AvrRam's grandmother passes away: 'Remembering the beautiful moments I shared with you'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam's grandmother passed away on August 31 this year. The 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actress said that she will always remember all the beautiful moments she got a chance to share with her grandmother since her childhood.

Elli added that despite the heartache of losing her grandmother, she is at peace knowing that she is now united with her grandpa.

Dropping a string of fond memories with her grandma, Elli expressed her pain in the following words: "Rip Jiajiam... 31-08-2025. Its been a blessing to grow up with my grandparents. Despite the heartbreak of knowing the journey of my grandmother have now ended in this dimension, Im at peace, knowing she’s now united with papou (grandpa)👫. All I can do is to remember all beautiful moments i have got to share with her since my childhood."

"She had the funniest dark humour and our kitchen conversations were always endless! Many of you got to witness her on my stories during the years, until dementia took over too much…Mou lipis jiajiam...s’agapo gia panda Om Shanti," the 'Goodbye' actress added.

On another note, Elli, who turned 35 on July 29, celebrated her special day with her family in Sweden.

Talking about her birthday celebration with her loved ones, she shared: “My birthday for me means one year wiser and gratitude for being alive. I always celebrate my birthday in Swedish style, which means I wake up in bed with breakfast, cake, and gifts! It’s how I've been celebrated since childhood and how I always wish to be celebrated. I never bring in the birthday at night. I wake up and celebrate it!"

“This year I came home to Sweden to celebrate my birthday with my family because I miss them a lot, and these are precious moments that can never come back," Elli added.

