Elle Fanning says she was shocked to know about ‘Sentimental Value’ Oscar nomination

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Elle Fanning was taken by surprise when she was nominated for the Oscars for ‘Sentimental Value’.

The 27-year-old star is up for Best Supporting Actress at next month's Academy Awards ceremony but has confessed that she went on a night out with her sister Dakota Fanning before the nominations were announced in January, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Elle told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was not watching it. Dakota and I had gone out the night before. We had quite a late night. I couldn't compute. I go out bleary-eyed, and I'm like, 'Mom! Dakota! Wake up. I think I got it. I think I got it. I looked like a crazed zombie who was walking in circles saying, 'Is this real?'".

‘Sentimental Value’ received nine Oscar nominations and Fanning says that the most exciting nod for the Norwegian picture was Olivier Bugge Coutte's recognition in the Best Film Editing category.

The Maleficent actress said, "What Olivier has done with the film, and the way that it is edited and constructed, I'm so happy that he wasn't overlooked because it's so particular and he has such a keen eye and was so essential to the film. Editors, I've come to learn now in the producing process, too, hold the key to your performance in a lot of ways”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Elle said that close bonds have been forged between Sentimental Value's cast and crew since the movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

She said, "The fact that the family was held together and that no one was left out and that we get to continue the celebration with each other is really meaningful. I've been quite emotional about this whole experience. I'm still a little glassy-eyed and in shock over it all”.

The nod is the first Oscar nomination of Elle's career and she admits that the recognition feels particularly special because she has been acting since the age of two.

The actress said, "I've been acting since I was two. I've never gotten to have this experience before. (It's) my first time being nominated (for an Oscar). It does really mean something to me, to be recognised by my peers. I don't think you realise how special that feels until it happens”.

The Oscar nomination comes after a varied year for Elle, which also saw her star in the sci-fi action flick ‘Predator: Badlands’, and she explained how she never wants to be typecast.

She said, "You don't know what projects are going to come to you or what's being written at the time, but I have been very fortunate to be able to have these varied projects”.

“I like to be scared. I like to be terrified a bit and step into something new because I feel like that's how I have to keep pushing myself. Maleficent, that was amazing and it opened up a lot of doors for me in that sense, but then there's a box; people want to put the Disney princess on you. I'm like, 'Wait, don't do that to me’”, she added.

