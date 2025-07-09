'Elated' Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce their first pregnancy

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to embark on a new journey as they have announced their first pregnancy through a lovely social media post.

The two actors shared a joint post on their official Instagram accounts that read, "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar."

As soon as the post was up congratulatory messages started pouring for the elated parents-to-be.

Varun Dhawan took to the comment section and wrote, "Congratualtionsssssss", along with five red-heart emojis.

Farah Khan commented, "Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself.. congratulations."

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "So happy for you both my dear friends."

Pulkit Samrat penned, "Wowwwww!! Congratulations doston!!"

Neha Dhupia shared, "Congratulations you guys."

Dia Mirza's comment read, "Best best best"

Additionally, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, and several others wished the happy couple on a new beginning.

Talking about Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love saga, the 'Stree' actor first saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement and found her to be really cute. At the time, he even wished to meet her someday.

These two ultimately fell for one another while shooting for Hansal Mehta's 2014 drama "CityLights".

In October 2021, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa and the couple finally got married in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajkummar is awaiting the release of his forthcoming gangster drama, "Maalik."

Made under the direction of Pulkit, the movie will see Manushi Chhillar as the female lead. This will be Rajkummar's primary on-screen collaboration with the former Miss World.

Backed by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, "Maalik" is expected to get a theatrical release on July 11 this year.

--IANS

pm/