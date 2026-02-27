Ektaa Kapoor’s production house issues clarification on fake casting calls under its name

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Ektaa Kapoor’s production house has issued a clarification drawing attention to the fake casting calls in their name.

On Friday, her production house Balaji Telefilms Limited took to their Instagram, and shared a long note informing the followers of the fake casting calls being floated in their name.

They wrote, “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby issues this formal clarification to notify the general public that several unauthorized individuals and fraudulent social media accounts are currently misusing our corporate identity to publish false casting opportunities for our upcoming TV serials, web series, and motion pictures”.

They further mentioned, “We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from these unrelated entities and strongly condemn any attempt to exploit the ambitions of aspiring actors and directors through such deceptive practices. Please be advised that Balaji Telefilms never solicits registration fees, ‘audition charges’, or any monetary deposits, nor do we ever issue formal agreements without conducting prior in-person meetings at our official premises”.

The production house has repeatedly issued public notices warning about fake casting calls being circulated in its name. The company has clarified that it does not charge money for auditions, registrations, or role confirmations. Fraudsters often use forged letterheads, unofficial email IDs, or messaging apps to demand fees from aspiring actors.

“All legitimate recruitment and casting for our projects are conducted exclusively through our verified channels and official casting directors; therefore, we urge the public to exercise extreme caution, verify all credentials, and refrain from sharing personal data or funds with any unverified representatives claiming to act on our behalf”, they added.

Balaji Telefilms has advised candidates to verify information only through its official website and social media handles. The company has also stated that legal action may be taken against individuals misusing its brand name. Similar scams have been reported across the Indian television and film industry.

