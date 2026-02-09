Ektaa Kapoor recalls the time she cried during the narration of 'Laila Majnu'

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Producer Ektaa Kapoor recalled the time she cried during the narration of the 2018 romantic tragedy "Laila Majnu".

Read More

Ektaa revealed that when director Sajid Ali was narrating the script to her, she ended up getting so emotional that he was forced to hold the narration as she was crying so much.

She further disclosed that she has gotten teary-eyed during a narration only 3 times. The other two times were when she heard the first episode of the popular show, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", and when Vidya Balan's character dies in "The Dirty Picture".

Ektaa penned on her official Instagram handle, "So there are only three times in a narration, I have cried once in the first episode of Kyunki when mihir remembers baas bday second in the dirty pictures narration when silk dies and third this scene, I had to stop the narration because I cried so much. Sajid Ali Ali was shocked. I needed five minutes to continue !!!! (sic)"

Describing the hard-hitting scene from "Laila Majnu" in her own words, she penned, "The scene is still as amazing as it was then when I heard it first. You imagine the moment you see your loved one so much that when you see the person you faint and Laila told millions of times.that qais is having a blast in London, but when she sees a thin scrawny version of the man, she loved ..she doesn’t need anyone’s lies. She realises his soul missed her like hers did."

Starring Avinash Tiwary and then newcomer Triptii Dimri, the film is a modern-day retelling of the legendary Arabic tragedy Layla and Majnun. The drama talks about two lovers, Laila (Played by Triptii Dimri) and Qais Bhatt (Played by Avinash Tiwary), who are unable to unite due to the opposition from their families.

--IANS

pm/