Ektaa Kapoor locks in the sequel to ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Producer Ektaa Kapoor has set the sequel to her production ‘The Sabarmati Report’. Tilted ‘The Terror Report’, the sequel draws from the devastating terror attacks against India and the nation’s hard and crushing retaliation.

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The feature expands the canvas to bare the continuing, unfinished story of India’s war against cross-border terror. It blends investigative intrigue, intelligence operations, and deep human stories. The film delves into the most recent, tragic and defining moments shaping the country’s modern security landscape.

Vishnu Varadhan, whose blockbuster Shershaah emerged as one of the most widely celebrated patriotic films of recent years, will direct the fact-based thriller.

The collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment brings together two creative powerhouses. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Sudhir Chaudhary.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ was based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ also starred Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. It was directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

In the film, Vikrant Massey portrayed a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

The film had also gained support from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. It was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced the film as tax-free in Gujarat, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared the film tax-free in Rajasthan enabling it to reach a wider audience.

--IANS

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