Ektaa Kapoor claps back at Anurag Kashyap for mocking saas-bahu dramas: ‘You’re so dumb’

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has slammed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who called Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos dumb and suggested he should have started with ‘saas-bahu’ shows.

Sarandos during a podcast had spoken that he was unsure if the idea of starting the Netflix Original in India with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Sacred Games was the right decision. This left Kashyap red-faced.

Anurag took to Threads and ranted: "He should have started with Saas Bahu .. he would have done well. Which he is doing now Z I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to story telling but tedsarandos is the definition of dumb is what I didn’t know. Good to discover that. This explains everything now."

Ekta took to her Instagram stories and wrote a post about how “artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist.”

She wrote: “Ur so dumb....saying this put u on an advantage I'm smarter cooler" but naaaaaaaa! Darling how about gracious !!! N self aware an art a lot of artists don't have! 'saas bahu' n their impact on indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by a prestigious Chicago research! (sic)”

“But artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist! We must do away with this 'u can't sit with us we r better attitude for democracy n fair play! Love n light to all,” she added.

It was on her 50th birthday, when it was announced that Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Netflix joined hands for a creative collaboration across different formats of storytelling.

Ekta had said,“At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms.”

She added that partnering with Netflix is a big moment.

Ekta added: “It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several beloved titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Ekta began her career at the age of 17 and became known for producing a large number of television soap operas in Hindi including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahiin To Hoga.

--IANS

dc/