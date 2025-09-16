Ektaa Kapoor calls re-release of 'Chalo Jeete Hain' on PM Modi’s Birthday 'a thoughtful initiative'

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) National Award-winning drama "Chalo Jeete Hain" is gearing up for a special re-release across the country on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Expressing her excitement about the re-release of the film, television mogul Ektaa Kapoor called the decision "a thoughtful & inspiring initiative".

Taking to her official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, Ektaa wrote: "Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji, you have taken such a thoughtful & inspiring initiative. The re-release of #ChaloJeeteHain with #SevaKaSanman will truly honour the silent heroes of our society. Warm wishes in advance to you sir," along with a folded hands emoji.

"Chalo Jeete Hain" will be shown across the country from September 17 to October 2, according to the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The producer, Mahaveer Jain, said in the press release, "This movement carries a deeply powerful message. It will inspire millions of young minds about valuing and respecting every work and each individual. It reinforces the timeless values of selflessness, empathy, and duty to the nation--a true tribute to our Prime Minister."

"Through this film, we hope to ignite a spark in the hearts of youth, encouraging them to live a life of purpose and to contribute positively to society," he added.

For those who do not know, "Chalo Jeete Hain" is believed to be inspired by a childhood incident from the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It shares the tale of young Naru, who is heavily influenced by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, and wishes to understand its meaning.

Made under the direction of Mangesh Hadawale, "Chalo Jeete Hain" stars Dhairya Darji as Naru, Dev Modi as Harish, Dipti Avlan as Hiraben, Rajeev Saxena as Damodar, Ajay Kumar as Guruji, and Lata S.Singh as Kamla.

Jointly produced by Hadawale, Mahaveer Jain, and Bhushan Kumar, the drama initially released in the theatres on July 11th.

