Ektaa Kapoor calls brother Tusshar Kapoor her ‘guide and support’ in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Producer Ektaa Kapoor took to social media to celebrate her brother Tusshar Kapoor’s birthday with a heartfelt message.

In her post, she described him as her “guide and support,” highlighting the special bond they share. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ektaa posted a heartwarming video featuring their cherished memories. She captioned it, “Happy birthday to the best boy, I know! You are my guide, you’re my support ! May you get everything you want in life! Loveeeeee uuuuuuuuuuuu.”

The doting sister added the track ‘Rabba Mere Rabba’ from Tusshar’s debut film “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” as background score for the video.

The video montage showcases Ektaa Kapoor’s heartwarming moments with her brother Tusshar Kapoor over the years. It captures their family outings, gatherings, and candid family photos, including special moments shared with his son, Laksshya Kapoor. The compilation beautifully reflects the close bond and cherished memories they have created together.

Tusshar Kapoor turned 48th on November 20.

He made his acting debut in 2001 with “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” opposite Kareena Kapoor, a film that became a blockbuster and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His initial projects, including “Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa”, “Jeena Sirf Mere Liye,” and “Kuch To Hai,” failed to make a mark. However, a significant turning point in his career came in 2006 when he played Lucky, a speech-impaired character in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster comedy “Golmaal.”

Tusshar also earned recognition for his supporting roles in films like “Khakee,” “Shootout at Wadala,” “The Dirty Picture,” and “Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum.”

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his forthcoming adult comedy, “Masti 4,” which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Malkhani, A. Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria and Umesh Bansal.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is set for a theatrical release on November 21.

--IANS

ps/