Ekta Kapoor says BB 19’s Tanya Mittal has a bright future, is looking forward to a longer & family-like collaboration

Mumbai Feb 28 (IANS) Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor has expressed confidence in actress Tanya Mittal’s future, saying she sees a bright future ahead for the young girl and that she is also looking forward to a long and even “family-like” association with her.

Tanya, who recently met with Ekta Kapoor, took to her social media account to share a video of their professional yet fun meet.

It was here in the video where Ekta said, “I see a bright future for Tanya. She is all set to become a heroine. I am looking forward to a longer association with her, professionally and family-like.”

Tanya, who looked visibly thriller upon hearing such compliments from the TV Queen herself, took to social media to pen an emotional note for Ekta.

She wrote, “Dear Ekta Ma’am / Di,

Sapne sach hote hain, aaj aapne sabit kar diya. Aapse milke yakeen ho gaya ki bhagwaan sach mein kuch logon par apni vishesh kripa rakhte hain — aur woh log alag hi chamakte hain.”

She added, “Aap sirf ek naam nahi ho… aap ek emotion ho. Aapne jo duniya banayi hai, woh sirf shows aur characters tak simit nahi hai, woh har us insaan ke dil mein basti hai jinhone kabhi aapki kahaniyon mein apni kahani dekhi. Ekta Kapoor sirf industry ki queen nahi, balki sapno ko haqeeqat mein badalne wali ek shakti ho.”

The note further read, “Aap gem nahi ho… aap toh rare ho. Rare vision, rare courage, rare heart. Itna sab paane ke baad bhi jo simplicity aur warmth aapke andar hai, wahi aapko sabse alag banati hai.”

The BB 19 contestant further wrote, “Aaj main sabse zyada khush hoon… itni khush ki shabdon mein bayaan karna mushkil hai. Happiest today, no words to tell you. Bas dil se dua nikalti hai ki aap hamesha yun hi chamakti rahein aur hum jaise sapne dekhne walon ko himmat deti rahein. Grateful. Inspired. Overwhelmed.”

For the uninitiated, Ekta Kapoor, had offered Tanya Mittal a role and promised professional collaboration when the latter was inside the Bigg Boss season 19 house, in 2025.

Ekta had appeared on the show to interact with the housemates when she announced her desire to work with Tanya Mittal on national television.

Post the show ended, there was no update from either side, making fans think that the professional equation no longer holds any future.

But to everybody's surprise, Tanya Mittal and Ekta Kapoor have officially announced their collaboration to take place soon.

