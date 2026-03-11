‘Ek Din’ trailer promises story of a wish come true, a dreamy day, heartbreak

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Ek Din’ starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows Junaid Khan explaining a fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when the bell is rung. As he speaks, he looks at Sai Pallavi’s character, Meera, and quietly wishes that she could be his. He says he wants his wish to come true even if it's for one day.

Read More

The trailer hints at a warm and heartfelt love story. Junaid comes across as an endearingly awkward boy, bringing innocence and vulnerability to his role, while Sai appears confident, composed and self-assured. This contrast creates a chemistry that feels both engaging and relatable, making their story even more compelling to watch. The trailer is set to the vocals of Arijit Singh, who announced his retirement from playback singing.

The film itself seems to promise a magical, gentle and classic love story, something that has become increasingly rare in contemporary Bollywood. There is a certain old-world charm and emotional sincerity in the storytelling that reminds audiences of the romantic narratives that once defined the genre.

The film marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have worked on films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, and ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. With ‘Ek Din’, the duo returns to the romance genre, sparking fresh excitement among fans. Their coming together once again has heightened curiosity, with audiences keen to witness the charm they recreate on screen.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Ek Din’ is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

--IANS

aa/