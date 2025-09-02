Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel starrer “Dooriyan” trailer shows a tale of love and longing

Mumbai Sep 2 (IANS) The news of actress Eisha Singh and actor Samarth Jurel starring together in an upcoming series had excited their fans. Titled “Dooriyan”, the character promo of the show has been officially released by the makers today, and it has made fans thrilled.

Eisha Singh and Samarth Jurel bring a tale of love and longing in this series that is set to premiere on September 5. The official character promo of "Dooriyan" offers a heartfelt glimpse into a tale filled with love, longing, and life-altering choices. The series also features Kaveri Priyam and Randeep Rai in pivotal roles.

Set to premiere on OTT platform, “Dooriyan” is the series of the newly launched digital episodic platform of JAR Pictures that is known for critically acclaimed productions such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, “Tabbar”, “Grahan”, “Kanneda”, “Kankhajura”, “Rangbaaz”, and the upcoming “Nishanchi”.

The story centres around Varsha, portrayed by Eisha Singh, who is deeply in love with Megh, played by Randeep Rai. However, as fate intervenes, two more individuals enter their lives. The couple's love story will then be seen taking an unexpected turn. Samarth Jurel and Kaveri Priyam play significant roles that challenge the boundaries of love, trust, and destiny.

The promo teases an emotional rollercoaster that blends romance, drama, and the bittersweetness of memories. With haunting visuals, intense chemistry, and stirring dialogues, the series “Dooriyan” promises to be a heartfelt journey of love lost and perhaps found again.

Directed by K. Mohit Kumar Jha, “Dooriyan” is a romantic tale, a soulful narrative that explores the fragile nature of human relationships, the ache of separation, and the power of unresolved emotions. The series marks the first major release under JAR Series, a newly launched vertical by JAR Pictures focused on episodic storytelling for digital audiences. This will be Eisha and Samarth’s first project together.

