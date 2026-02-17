Dwayne Johnson calls Danny DeVito his ‘brother’ as ‘Jumanji’ journey wraps up

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson penned an emotional note for veteran actor Danny DeVito as the team wrapped up the shoot of their ‘Jumanji’ franchise.

Johnson took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures from the sets featuring him, DeVito and Kevin Hart. In the photograph, DeVito stands in the middle, with Kevin on his left and Johnson on his right. Johnson is seen leaning affectionately towards DeVito and planting a kiss on his head.

The former wrestling star shared a heartfelt message celebrating DeVito, calling it an honour to work and learn from the legendary actor. Referring to the wrap as an “official Jumanji wrap,” the actor expressed gratitude not just for their professional collaboration but also for their friendship.

He wrote: “That’s an official Jumanji wrap on the one and the only, Danny DeVito To work with you, and learn from you has been an honor ~ and to call you my friend, will always be a privilege.”

“Thank you, brother for your anchoring heart and JOY throughout our Jumanji franchise. Let’s tell more stories together ps, please keep smilin’ and please keep exfoliating the top of your head.”

Jumanji is based on the children's book Jumanji and its sequel, Zathura, written by Chris Van Allsburg. The franchise follows the adventures of various people who find themselves imperiled when playing an enchanted game that features a variety of dangerous jungle elements they must survive. Ultimately, the only way to end the disruptions is to finish the game while enduring its dangers.

The franchise includes the films Jumanji, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and an animated television series which aired from 1996 to 1999.

The first installment stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth. The story centers on a supernatural board game that unleashes jungle-based hazards on its players with every turn.

