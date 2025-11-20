Drew Barrymore: I’m not a dark person

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore said the thought of what comes after her life ends is "very scary" to her.

Speaking to Brad Falchuk, whose Netflix series, Famous Last Words, records interviews with notable figures that are not released until after they die on her self-titled talk show, the 50-year-old actress said: “My death is a very, very scary, infinite black void. And there’s no way I’m looking forward to that.

“I was walking at a friend’s wedding and I thought, ‘Why is my death a big, black infinite room? Why is it such an undesirable, dark place? I’m not a dark person. What if I change that room into a room of the brightest lights, cosmos, and infinite beauty that’s so breathtaking I can’t even begin to imagine it?'

"I’ve been on this earth with so much fear — and it’s crippling me — about a subject and an entity that we will all meet eventually. So why am I living like this?”

The actress hopes to make the end easier by greeting death with "peace and a gratitude for the life I’ve had” instead of harbouring fear and regret, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added:“I want to be meeting it with a ‘I knew I would meet you someday and I’ve looked forward to it. Not in a way that I wanted it a day or a minute sooner than it was coming, but that I’m not meeting you, not okay with meeting you, because you’re coming no matter what.”

Barrymore's fear of death only came about after she had her daughters Olive, now 13, and 11-year-old Frankie because they have "raised the stakes", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She grew tearful as she said: “I think the only reason I don’t want to leave this earth is because of my kids. They’ve raised the stakes. My life was, like, Meh! Cool! Whatever! And then they came along and now I’m afraid of death. Now I don’t want to leave them, even though at one point I’m going to have to anyway.”

