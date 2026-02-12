Drew Barrymore embraces final days of 50: So ready for 51

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore is embracing the final days of being 50 with gratitude and excitement as she prepares to turn 51.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share her thoughts as she stepped into a new year of her life, posting two pictures that showcased her natural, makeup-free look. She is seen looking out of the window and smiling as she takes a selfie.

For the caption: “Soaking up my last days of 50. I am so ready for 51!”

Barrymore has been feted with several honours, including a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award, and a BAFTA.

The actress rose to prominence as a child star in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and established herself as a Hollywood leading actress with roles in Firestarter, Poison Ivy, Boys on the Side, Scream, Ever After, Never Been Kissed, Charlie’s Angels, and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

She has starred with Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended.

Her other notable film credits include Batman Forever, Donnie Darko, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Music and Lyrics, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Going the Distance.

She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Film for her portrayal of Edith Bouvier Beale in Grey Gardens, played Sheila Hammond on the series Santa Clarita Diet, and hosts the daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. The actress made her directorial debut with Whip It in 2009.

The actress was last seen in The Stand In in 2020, a romantic comedy film directed by Jamie Babbit, written by Sam Bain. It also stars Michael Zegen, T.J. Miller and Holland Taylor. It was released on December 11, 2020.

She will next be seen in Influenced by Rachel Israel. It also stars Kargman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jason Biggs, David Krumholtz, Christine Taylor, Jessica Capshaw and Justin Bartha.

