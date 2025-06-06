Docuseries ‘In Transit’ trailer showcases love, identity and life beyond the binary

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) The makers of the docuseries “In Transit”, which explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals, unveiled the trailer and announced that the four-episodic show will be premiering on June 13 on Prime Video.

“Directing In Transit has been a deeply personal and moving process” said director Ayesha Sood.

Sood added: “Our goal with this series is to bring a diverse set of stories to your living room with the aim of breaking existing barriers. Through our fantastic and heroic characters, we think audiences across the world will be able to relate their own personal struggles of finding one’s place in the world”

Produced by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banner of Tiger Baby, the docuseries is directed by Ayesha Sood. The docuseries follows the lives of nine remarkable people from across India as they navigate life beyond the gender binary - confronting, challenging, and ultimately reshaping the status quo

The trailer shares a glimpse into the lives of these nine people who have embraced identities that do not fit the conventional boxes created by society.

Producer Zoya Akhtar said: "In Transit is a very special series for us. At Tiger Baby, we strive to tell all kinds of Indian stories, we hope to give a platform to and amplify diverse, unheard voices.”

It introduces a diverse set of individuals, which includes a young educator in Tripura, a classical musician in Bangalore and a corporate professional in Mumbai. Their personal journeys delve into self-acceptance and the courage to live truthfully, while navigating emotional, societal, and personal challenges.

“With In Transit, we set out to create something authentic and enduring,” added producer Reema Kagti.

Kagti shared that these are universal stories of identity, acceptance, and the search for belonging.

Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video, India, said: “In Transit is a poignant and powerful docuseries that offers an intimate, deeply personal look at lives lived beyond confines. Through the diverse voices of nine remarkable individuals, we explore unique journeys of self-identity, love, and belonging.”

the four-part docuseries

