'Do Deewane Sehar Mein' director: Mumbai, to me as a filmmaker, is completely over exhausted

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Director Ravi Udyawar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Sehar Mein’, has said that Mumbai is completely exhausted for filmmakers, and it’s very tough to find a new element in the city as the entire city has been exposed on celluloid since time immemorial.

The director spoke with IANS ahead of the film’s release, and said, “Bombay, to me as a filmmaker, is over exhausted. People have exhausted every nook and corner of the city. Mumbai has completely changed topographically. Now, how do you make it look interesting within that? Cinematically, how do you show it? And it's like a big exercise to understand, that this is the world, this is the color, this is what we're going to play with. And you see that color shift. That's how we've designed the look of the film”.

He further mentioned, “Credit to the whole team. You get the best people in there, your DOP, your costume designer because every smallest detail matters in telling the story. Even colors add to emotion. The space that they live in, the kind of close-up you create subconsciously. At the end of the day, it's still a romance, so you need music to play a key role. You need your BGM, thematic pieces”.

“Each one goes through his own emotion. So each character carries his own theme. And how it comes to a full arc. You have to design all that within the scene. It's hidden. And you basically use those two themes to highlight their emotion. And, the city is the third character in the film, we've done all that”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Sandeepa Dhar, and Ayesha Raza. The film, produced by Zee Studios, Bhansali Productions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is set to release on February 20, 2026.

