'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actor Alan Kapoor, Raviraa Bhardwaj are now married

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Television actor Alan Kapoor, known for his work in “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, is now married to his lady love Raviraa Bhardwaj and said that “somethings are meant to be.”

Alan and Raviraa in a joint post on Instagram shared two pictures from their wedding ceremony on October 7.

In the first image, the couple are seen posing for a picture. The second photograph had the couple beautifully celebrating their wedding ceremony by the seaside. Alan, dressed in an ivory sherwani, is seen twirling Raviraa, who looks gorgeous in a traditional red bridal lehenga adorned with gold embroidery.

For the caption, they wrote: “Somethings are meant to be 07.10.2025.”

According to media reports, Alan met Raviraa a few years ago through mutual friends, and the two have shared a close bond ever since.

The actor has shared several glimpses with his fans and friends of the wedding on his Instagram stories.

Talking about Diya Aur Baati Hum, It was produced under Shashi Sumeet Productions. It stars Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh.

Set on the backdrop of Pushkar, Rajasthan, Diya Aur Baati Hum focused on breaking the stereotypical image of women in rural India by showing the inspirational journey of Sandhya Rathi, whose ambition is to become an IPS officer. She achieves her goal with the help of her husband, Sooraj, by going against all odds.

A sequel series, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji starring Rhea Sharma and Avinesh Rekhi.

In the show, Alan played IPS Rahul Kapoor, who was Sandhya's friend and Roma's ex-boyfriend.

Raviraa is known for her work in shows such as Aisa Q, Listen 2 Dil and Breakup ki Party.

Talking about Aisa Q, it follows a chief minister of the state is assassinated at a public location one evening. And the murder appears mysterious. The murder mystery seems to have many suspects.

