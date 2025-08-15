Divyanka Tripathi's Independence Day celebration includes working out, & having samosa-Jalebi

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi's idea of Independence Day celebration includes working out, watching the parade, Flag hoisting, and enjoying samosa-Jalebi.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress shared some sneak peeks into her day on social media, posting a few photos of herself doing yoga and posing with the ladies in uniform.

Sharing her idea of freedom, Divyanka wrote on her official Instagram account: "Freedom is- being able to peacefully go- workout at your will, watch over-zealous society kids jumping around in tiranga outfits post flag hoisting, security ladies showcasing their parade and us having Samosa-Jalebi, the Independence Day staple with the patriotic lot!"

"Independence, a state that our Indian forces strive hard to maintain, so we can live at will. My day was superb, how was yours? Happy Independence Day!," she added.

Meanwhile, during the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, Divyanka and her actor husband Vivek Dahiya paid a visit to the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik.

While they were there, the couple had heartfelt conversations with Colonel Jaskar Choudhary.

Taking to her IG, Divyanka shared a string of pictures from her visit, saying that the soldiers remind her what true service looks like.

“Our visit to the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik hit differently, a place where valour is taught, not told. During heartfelt conversations with our friend, an acting officer- Col Jaskar Choudhary, we were filled with awe at the grit it takes to serve,” she captioned the post.

“From running on sheer passion to sacrificing comfort for country, these soldiers remind us what true service looks like,” Divyanka added.

Divyanka further revealed that at some point, she also dreamt of wearing the uniform.

She penned: “I once dreamt of wearing the uniform… perhaps one day I’ll live it on screen. But today, I lived it through their stories. A nostalgia for something I never had, and a pride I’ll always carry.”

"Let’s strive to be citizens worthy of their sacrifices.’ To the ones who gave it all- we remember, we salute. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas," Divyanka concluded.

--IANS

pm/