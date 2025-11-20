Divyanka Tripathi wishes Tusshar Kapoor 'sukoon', 'sacchi dosti' and 'pyaar’ on his birthday

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi has wished Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor on his 48th birthday on the 20th of November.

Sharing an adorable picture featuring herself and Tusshar along with a common friend of theirs, Divyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday, @tusshark89! May 'sukoon', 'sacchi dosti' and 'pyaar' always be at your disposal!” adding a red heart.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka was the lead actress of Tusshar Kapoor’s producer sister Ektaa Kapoor's superhit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress essayed the role of Ishita, a dentist in the show. She was paired opposite television actor Karan Patel. The show ran for almost 6 years and was one of the top-rated shows a decade ago.

Talking about Tusshar Kapoor, the actor was wished by his Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and also his elder sister, Ektaa Kapoor. Kareena took to her social media account to wish her good friend well. Sharing an old picture of them both, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Friend lots of love always, @tusshark89,” adding a red heart and rainbow emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Tusshar worked together in the early 2000s. The actors have starred together in movies like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Golmaal Returns, and Golmaal 3. Earlier in the day, producer Ektaa Kapoor took to her social media account to pen a heartfelt message for her brother.

Taking to her social media account, Ektaa posted a heartwarming video featuring their cherished memories. She captioned it as, “Happy birthday to the best boy I know! You are my guide; you’re my support! May you get everything you want in life! Loveeeeee youuuuuuuuuuuu.” Kapoor added the track ‘Rabba Mere Rabba’ from Tusshar’s debut film “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” as background score for the birthday video.

Bollywood superstar Jeetendra's younger son, Tusshar, made his acting debut in 2001 with “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film has won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

After a series of flops, Tusshar made a great comeback in 2006 with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal, where he essayed the role of Lucky, a speech-impaired character in the blockbuster comedy “Golmaal”.

Tusshar was then also appreciated for his roles in movies like “Khakee”, “Shootout at Wadala”, “The Dirty Picture”, and “Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum”.

–IANS

rd/