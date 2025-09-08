Divyanka Tripathi tells what to do when there are ‘too many pictures to decide from’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi has given a tip on what to do when there are too many pictures “to decide from.”

Divyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring pictures of her dressed in a beautiful chikankari saree. For the background score, the actress used the track “Jutti meri” sung by Neha Bhasin.

“They say, "when God gives you lemon, you make lemonade"... and when you have too many pictures to decide from, make a trending reel! (Reeled the trend Thumak Thumak),” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about Divyanka, she is known for playing the double roles of Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In 2017, participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant where she emerged as the runner-up.

The actress is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. The two met on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and fell in love. They got engaged in January 2016. A few months later in the same year the couple got married in Bhopal.

Vivek has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

Divyanka, who is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India, had earlier shared glimpses from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, where she posed alongside her friends Sandip Sikand, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Adah Sharma, Eijaaz Khan, Rahul Sharma, Jeena Gupta and Waseem Mushtaq.

A few days ago the actress was in the National Capital. Sharing an update on her social media, the actress posted a picture and wrote: “Bas yoon hi… Dilli mein.”

--IANS

dc/