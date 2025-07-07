'Divya Prem' actress Kavita Banerjee says she is 'not scared' of being typecast

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Kavita Banerjee, who is currently seen as Karn Mohini in the show "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" revealed that she is not afraid of being typecast as a villain.

Sharing that the tag does not bother her at all, Banerjee stated that playing a villain is much more challenging.

Kavita said, “Honestly, if you’ve followed Indian TV, you’d know how quickly actors get labeled. Even if you do just two shows as a villain, people start tagging you as a ‘villain actor.’ If you switch from positive to negative roles, that tag doesn’t stick as much. But if you start your career with back-to-back negative characters, the ‘villain stamp’ is almost unavoidable.”

She further added that her character Karn Mohini is not just a regular villain - she is a big, grand, and powerful character.

"And no, I’m not scared of being typecast. In fact, playing a villain is way more challenging than doing a simple positive role. In real life, I’m a cheerful, happy-go-lucky person, at least I like to believe that," Banerjee added.

Banerjee revealed that she loves to explore different shades. She added that for her, acting is all about doing things she is not in real life.

"It’s my chance to truly act and challenge myself," she added.

Banerjee shared that she has mostly been offered negative roles till now, and she is okay with that. However, if someone can imagine her in a positive role, she is ready for it as well.

"I would love to explore that side as well. I also want to try different types of roles, and I’m sure I’ll enjoy it and have fun with it. That’s the real joy of being an actor, getting to play all kinds of characters, she concluded.

Starring Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee in key roles, "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" airs every night at 8:30 PM, Monday to Sunday, on Sun Neo.

--IANS

pm/