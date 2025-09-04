Divya Khossla says comedy is her strongest suit, and viewers will see plenty of it in new film

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress-director Divya Khossla, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Ek Chatur Naar’, has shared that she always wanted to try her hands at comedy as she has got a comic bone in her.

The actress-director spoke with IANS recently during the promotional run of the film, and shared that the film gave her to chance to test her skills in comedy as an actor.

She told IANS, “I have always, I don't know why, but I have felt that comedy is my genre. And I have always longed, wished and prayed that I get to work in a comedy film. So when this came, I was like, finally, I'm getting to do what I wanted to do. Maybe people don't know that side of me, because in real life also, I have that comic bone in me”.

‘Ek Chatur Naar’ is a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit. Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her.

She further mentioned, “So I think maybe that's why I enjoyed it more. And I feel when you enjoy it and don't take that pressure then, you know, it's the best thing to happen to you, the journey is really nice”.

Earlier, Divya’s co-actor in the film, Neil Nitin Mukesh had also shared his experience of working on the film, as lauded the director for taking a good care of his actors, and giving them the space to fly.

He earlier said, “The way he took care of all of us on set, it’s commendable. We don't know how we spent those 40 days. Even today, if you ask me about which film set I would like to rewind, and relive, I will say it’s the sets of ‘Ek Chatur Naar’. I'm praying to God, and not because I'm pressurizing him to give me work. I'll ask him. It's my duty. It's my right, now. And I'm hoping he'll give me work very soon. But that experience. The one I'm hungry for”.

Presented by T-Series, ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ is set to release on September 12, 2025.

