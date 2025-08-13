Divya Khossla, Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Ek Chatur Naar' to release on September 12

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The makers of Actress Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s upcoming comedy thriller chase 'Ek Chatur Naar' announced that the movie will release on September 12 and also unveiled its first look.

Divya took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the upcoming film and wrote as the caption: “Chaal anek, chatur sirf ek. #EkChaturNaar Hosiyari suru in cinemas from 12th September.”

Sharing the first look on his Instagram, Neil wrote: “Samajhne mein waqt lagega… par jab samajh jaoge toh der ho chuki hogi #EkChaturNaar. Hosiyari Suru in cinemas from 12th September.”

In the first look, Divya returns with a never-seen-before avatar,exuding sharp wit, charm, and an unpredictable edge. Neil surprised fans with his quirky look.

T-series presents, A Merry Go Round Studios Production, Directed by Umesh Shukla, Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad. 'Ek Chatur Naar' starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Is releasing in Cinemas on September 12.

The 43-year-old actor’s latest release is the series 'Hai Junoon'.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced under the banner of Jio Creative Labs, "Hai Junoon - Dream.Dare.Dominate" stars Neil and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles, along with Boman, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Santana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Aryan Katoch, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Yukti Thareja, Arnav Magoo and Saachi Bindra in significant roles.

"Hai Junoon – Dream. Dare. Dominate" redefines the classic journey of self-discovery, diving deep into the raw, untamed emotions of a generation unafraid to defy the norm. At its heart lies an explosive rivalry between the elite, entitled Supersonics, and the fiercely ambitious Misfits — a collision that fuels the show’s electric drama and will keep viewers hooked from the very first beat.

Divya was last seen in action thriller film directed by Abhinay Deo. The film stars Anil Kapoor in an extended cameo appearance, Divya and Harshvardhan Rane.

Inspired by the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, it tells the story of a simple housewife who attempts to jailbreak her husband from a high-security prison in England. It is a remake of 2008 French film Anything for Her.

The plot follows a wife who takes extreme measures to break her husband out of prison after he is wrongfully convicted for the murder of his boss.

