Divya Khossla calls her ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ director Umesh Shukla 'the most Chatur'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla called the director of her upcoming black comedy thriller "Ek Chatur Naar", Umesh Shukla "the most Chatur on their set".

She dropped a video on her Instagram account, where she was explaining that they are shooting at the railway tracks, but as the Railway crossing closes from time to time, they are forced to stop the shoot midway, making things a little hard.

In the middle of the conversation, the director was seen making horns behind her head. Just as she turns towards him, he immediately returns to his serious self as if nothing had happened.

Posting the clip on social media, Divya wrote, "My Director @umesh_shukla_official .. yes he was the most Chatur on our sets as u see in the BTS (Laughing emoji). With #EkChaturNaar he brings on table a film full of humour , quirk , thrill & suspense & Entertainment (Snake emoji)"

Thanking the filmmaker for trusting her with the role, she added, "Can’t thank u enough sir for giving this opportunity & envisioning me in this comic layered complex character (Folded hands and love hands emojis) #12Sept".

Talking about her co-star, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Divya told IANS in an exclusive conversation that it was more fun working with him on camera than off camera. She added that it went to the extent that she enjoyed bullying him on the screen.

She told IANS, “It's always work, work, work. But on screen, it was very fun because it was about the snake and the mongoose. And I had the most fun time of my life, bullying him”.

Penned by Himanshu Tripathi, "Ek Chatur Naar" has been set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape. The project follows the journey of a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit. Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her.

Presented by T-Series, ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ will be reaching the cinema halls on September 12.

