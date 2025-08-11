Divya Dutta reflects on back-to-back successes: 'I want each role I play to stay with the audience'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta seems to be on a roll with back-to-back successful releases.

In the recent past, the National Award-winner has been a part of a large variety of projects across platforms. Dutta has also tried her hands at numerous genres - from espionage thriller "Special Ops", to musical drama "Bandish Bandits", to the historical saga "Chhaava" and now the political thriller "Mayasabha".

In "Chhaava", she is seen as a layered antagonist, Soyarabai, while in "Special Ops" Dutta gives a convincing performance as operative Sadia Qureshi.

She also plays a soulful musician Nandini Singh in "Bandish Bandits" and a steely political strategist Iravati Basu in "Mayasabha".

Her ability to move seamlessly across genres and shades helps her explore her versatility as an artist.

Thrilled about her success streak, Dutta said: “I’ve been fortunate to be part of stories that challenge me and allow me to explore different facets of human emotions. I want each role I play to stay with the audience long after the screen fades to black.”

Now, shifting our focus to Dutta's personal life, she revealed that she had been someone who was very marriage-oriented, and her path to a single life unfolded organically.

Dutta believes that it's better to live a peaceful, self-focused life than to be in a toxic relationship.

Speaking to IANS, she was asked "if there was a moment when she consciously chose the path to singlehood, or did it unfold naturally with her evolving priorities in life."

To this, Dutta replied, saying: “Absolutely.. It just happened organically over time.”

“I was someone who was very marriage-oriented. I was totally into all the films that I had grown up on—the Yashji films, Karan Johar films—where, you know, you do all those rituals and you feel nice, happy, married.”

“But you do realize that it's very important in a profession which is very demanding that you have a partner who kind of understands the complexities of being in a profession like this, has to be very secure in his own skin, and has to be a very, very sensitive and understanding partner. So, sometimes you find it, sometimes you don't," she explained.

