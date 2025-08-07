Divya Dutta on playing powerful woman in male-dominated world: Efficiency always leaves a mark

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) National Award-winning Divya Dutta says that playing a powerful woman in a male-dominated world was overwhelming, but fulfilling.

Asked “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans” is about a woman who's in a very male-dominated world, and what was it like stepping into such a commanding role in a specially, traditionally ruled industry, Divya told IANS: “It was overwhelming."

"It was absolutely overwhelming, if I may say. But I, you know, I was saying something to someone else as well — when you do something efficiently, either of your jobs as an actor, as a politician, or as anybody else, you make your mark.”

She added: “Nevertheless, in spite of all that we are talking about, it will definitely be acknowledged somewhere, and it might not get all the appreciation, but it will be acknowledged, and people will be aware of the power and that thing that you have.”

The actress said that her character of Iravati was shaped by the director's clear vision, which gave her confidence and clarity as an actor.

Does she relate to any particular belief system, and did that influence your portrayal in the series?

“No, I really don't, actually, and my portrayal of Iravati is absolutely what my director, Deva Katta, envisioned, and he was very, very clear about what he wanted me to do. And I think that that is also a very relaxing feeling for the actor — that here's the vision that's absolutely clear,” she added.

The actress said: “This is the tonality he wants. This one — he wants you to look behind and give that look and make that impact. So these were that clear. So, a bit of improvisation, a bit of the clarity of the director just made a great combo. And I think that's what made Iravati what she is.”

--IANS

dc/