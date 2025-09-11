Divya Dutta misses Amitabh Bachchan while enjoying a gondola ride at Venice

Mumbai Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Divya Dutta was recently seen having a gala time in Venice, Italy. The actress was seen enjoying her gondola ride in Venice through the narrow waterways surrounded by historic buildings.

Dressed in a pink and brown striped dress and sporting stylish shades, Divya gave off perfect vacation vibes.

The actress shared a fun video of her enjoying the ride. She captioned it as, “Mera do lafzon ki hai moment… was beautiful, but err... mere Mr Bachchan, thoda missing the.”

For the initiated, the song “Do Lafzon Ki Hai”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, went on to become one of the most iconic songs in the history of Bollywood, shot on international waters in the '70s era.

The song comes from the 1979 film The Great Gambler, directed by Shakti Samantha. Back in the '70s era of Bollywood, it was rare to shoot an entire Bollywood movie on international land. The music was composed by none other than ace music composer RD Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosale. Talking about Divya Dutta, the actress was recently at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, where she received great applause and reviews for her movie, “Echoes of Valour”.

The national award-winning actress turned heads at the film festival’s red carpet. Divya Dutta was seen draped in a black and gold saree, paired with a chic black blouse and statement earrings. The actress looked all things classy and royal. Talking about “Echoes of Valour”, the movie also stars Neeraj Kabi in a lead role.

The story is inspired by the real-life experiences of Shukla Bandopadhyay, the mother of an Indian Army soldier. Divya Dutta, for the uninitiated, has carved her niche in Bollywood with memorable roles with her roles in movies like Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Stanley Ka Dabba, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Sheer Qorma, Sharmaji Ki Beti, and Chhaava.

–IANS

rd/