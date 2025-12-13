Divya Dutta has therapeutic moment as she sings ‘Dil Tadap Tadap Ke’

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta found a soulful way to unwind after a long day as she slipped into a quiet musical moment, singing the timeless classic Dil Tadap Tadap Ke.

Sharing a glimpse of the session on Instagram, the actress described it as deeply therapeutic, crediting her brother Rahul Dutta for gently guiding her through the tune.

“And he subtly nudges me to take my cues..how therapeutic to sit with the brother @drrahuldutta n sing our tiredness of the day out...#milesurmeratumhara..#bedtimestories

P.s..pls dont judge my singing skills..haha,” she wrote as the caption.

The song Dil Tadap Tadap Ke was sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh, and picturised on Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the 1958 classic Madhumati directed by Bimal Roy.

The film also stars Pran and Johnny Walker. The plot focuses on Anand, a modern man who falls in love with a tribal woman named Madhumati. But they face challenges in their relationship finally leading to a paranormal consequence.

On the film front, Divya was last seen in Chhaava based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal.

An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

In the digital space, Divya was seen in Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans created by Deva Katta. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, co-starring Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, and Nassar.

Set in the volatile political landscape of 1970s-1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and M. S. Rami Reddy, portraying their journey from friends-turned-political rivals.

--IANS

dc/