Disha Patani says 'Blessed and so grateful' after celebrating her 33rd birthday

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani celebrated her 33rd birthday with her loved ones on Friday.

Treating our feed with some sneak peeks from her birthday shenanigans, the diva revealed she is feeling "Blessed and so grateful".

The primary picture from the post showed the 'Baaghi 2' actress posing in front of a table full of birthday cakes with a huge smile on her face.

Next, was a photo of her showering some love on her furry friend.

She also dropped a video of her cutting her birthday cake, along with some solo snaps of the sweet treats.

Going by the post, Disha also visited an old age home on her special day.

Seeking divine blessing, the 'M.S. Dhoni' actress also offered prayers at the temple.

Disha's post also included a video of her and her friends grooving on Atif Aslam's "Tere Bin" track during the birthday celebration.

We could also see Disha flaunting her graceful moves in front of her friends at the party.

On Friday, Disha's BFF, Mouni Roy also used social media to wish her “bestmate” on her special day.

Mouni further thanked the birthday girl for checking up on her every single day no matter which continent she was in.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni dropped an album of their multiple getaways and sleepovers over the years.

Her post read, “Happiest birthday to my mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful little sister. My best mate and princepessa; love all characteristics and atoms that make you (sic)."

“Thank you for bringing sunshine and sunnies into my life no matter what the weather is, for checking up on me every single day no matter which continent you are in and very casually being the greatest friend any girl can ask for," she added.

"Here’s to the sister who is part goddess & 3/4th a ninja warrior love you more than you know@dishapatani," the 'Brahmastra' actress concluded.

--IANS

pm/