Disha Jha reveals name of film where she was impressed her father Prakash Jha’s commanding presence

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Disha Jha, the daughter of the National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha, has recollected the moment when she was mightily impressed by her father’s commanding presence on a film set.

Disha spoke with IANS at her father’s office in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Tuesday, and shared that it was on the sets of political-drama ‘Raajneeti’ when she saw her father controlling a crew of 10, 000 people.

Disha stepped into cinema when she worked as a costume assistant in ‘Raajneeti’ helmed by her father.

Talking about her memories from ‘Raajneeti’, she said, “In ‘Raajneeti’, I was a costume assistant. So, not so much in the foreground, that was my first film. So, there were lots of things that were new to me on set. But it was great, I mean, I had not seen him like that on set before because during the making of ‘Gangaajal’, I was in school. So, that was my first time when I saw him in command”.

She further mentioned, “There were like 10,000 people, to address them and everybody used to listen to him so patiently, and whatever he used to say, they would listen to him. If he said, ‘Sit’, they would sit. So, yeah, that's when I realised that, ‘oh my God’. It was great”.

She also shared what it has been for her growing up in the aegis of her father. For her, the journey has been an upward curve given her father’s experience and clarity of thought in cinema.

She said, “He has my back at every stage. So, I know that there is something I can fall back on. So, I am not as nervous, but I know, the real world is a little scary”.

“You do feel like what if you mess up, but I think if you know what you are doing, if you are clear in what you want to make, then it becomes easier”, she added.

