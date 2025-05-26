Director Sasi to team up with actor Vijay Antony for his next!

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's top directors Sasi, best known for having made the immensely popular blockbuster Pichaikkaran, on Monday announced that he would be teaming up with actor Vijay Antony once again for his next film.

Participating in the trailer launch event of director Leo John Paul's 'Maargan', in which Vijay Antony plays a police officer investigating a series of murders, Sasi said, "In 2006, when I made the film 'Dishyum', Vijay Antony was the music director. In 2016, when I made 'Pichaikkaran', Vijay Antony played the lead. Now, we are going to work together again."

Sasi went on to disclose that his upcoming film was one that he considered very close to his heart. He also disclosed that this film would feature two heroes.

"While one of the hero roles will be played by Vijay Antony, the other hero's character will be played by Ajay Dhishan, who happens to be Vijay Antony's sister's son. I remember Ajay as a small child when we were doing Dishyum. He is now a young hero," Sasi added.

The news is bound to delight fans of Tamil cinema as Vijay Antony's last film with director Sasi, Pichaikkaran, went on to emerge not only as a blockbuster but also as a cult classic.

Pichaikkaran's story revolved around a renowned and wealthy businessman, who, in a bid to save his mother's life, seeks alms and lives the life of a beggar for a period of 48 days as part of a vow made to God. The film, which was based on a real life incident, moved audiences across not just Tamil Nadu but other regions of the country as well.

Pichaikkaran, which went on to emerge as a huge blockbuster in Tamil, was remade in Telugu as Bichagadu, in Odia as Baby, in Marathi as Bhikari and in Kannada as Amma I love you.

Now, after almost nine years, the immensely popular combo of director Sasi and actor Vijay Antony is back. The two working togther on another film has delighted fans of the duo.

