Director S R Prabhakaran's gripping crime thriller 'Rekkai Mulaithen' to hit screens in August

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Well known director S R Prabhakaran upcoming crime thriller 'Rekkai Mulaithen', featuring actress Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, will hit screens in August this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the gripping crime thriller, which has also been written and produced by S R Prabhakaran himself under his own Stone Elephant Creations banner, say the director has experimented with a completely new genre in his upcoming film.

Having previously delivered memorable movies such as 'Sundarapandian' (rural friendship), 'Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal' (romance and humour), 'Sathriyan' (action), 'Kombu Vatcha Singamda' (rustic valour), and the political drama web series 'Sengalam', Prabhakaran has now ventured into an entirely new territory with 'Rekkai Mulaithen'.

The film features Tanya Ravichandran in the lead role, supported by a talented cast including Prabha, Gurudev, Nithisa, Merlin, Jayaprakash, 'Aadukalam' Naren, Gajaraj, Meera Krishnan, and Sri Ranjani.

Speaking about the project, director S.R. Prabhakaran said, “I have always been particular that I don't end up making films that look stereotyped. 'Rekkai Mulaithen' reflects my aspiration to explore fresh narratives with each film. The story intertwines two worlds — on one side, college students discovering newfound freedom, and on the other, Tanya Ravichandran’s character as a police officer unearthing a shocking crime. From start to finish, the film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

'Rekkai Mulaithen' will be a crime thriller that will make a lasting impression on audiences, say sources.

While the background score for the film has been composed by the talented Dharankumar, its songs have been set to tune by Theeson. Ganesh Santhanam has cranked the camera for this eagerly awaited film, which will have editing by Biju V. Donbosco. Art direction for the film is by Prem and Costumes in the film have been designed by Dhivya Prabhu.

