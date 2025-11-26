Director Rahi Anil Barve: MayaSabha steps boldly into territory where symbolism meets suspense

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The makers of MayaSabha on Wednesday morning unveiled its first motion teaser and the film’s director Rahi Anil Barve says the upcoming project steps boldly into territory where symbolism meets suspense.

MayaSabha, which is set for a theatrical release on January 16, 2026, marks Barve’s return after nearly a decade after the acclaimed film “Tumbbad.” Known for his atmospheric cinematic language, Barve once again leans into myth, mystery, and psychological depth, weaving a visual universe rich with detail, philosophy, and tension.

He said: “MayaSabha promises a journey into guarded truths and power structures far more dangerous than they appear at first glance. The film steps boldly into territory where symbolism meets suspense, and where silence reveals more than dialogue.”

Produced by Zirkon Films, with producers Girish Patel and Ankoor J. Singh, and co-produced by Shamrao Bhagwan Yadav, Chanda Shamrao Yadav, Kewal Handa, and Manish Handa, the film stands poised to be one of the most compelling and mysterious cinematic offerings of the coming year.

The psychological thriller is a story of a theater owner who is now living in a rotten theater. It stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad and Veena Jamkar.

Talking about Tumbbad, which released in 2018, was directed by Barve and Anand Gandhi. The period folk horror stars Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, and follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Barve began writing the script in 1993, inspired by a story by the Marathi writer Narayan Dharap. He completed the first draft in 1997, when he was 18 years old. From 2009 to 2010, he created a 700-page storyboard for the film. It was shot in 2012 but after editing, Barve and Shah were not satisfied with the results. The film was re-written and re-shot, with filming completed by May 2015.

Over time, Tummbad has gained a cult following and is considered to be one of the best Hindi horror films.

--IANS

dc/